Game Over | Character Design 2021

Whenever i play game this is "ME" .
Headshot !!! Bodyshot !! i am dead even before i can enjoy the game

well technically i am not good at shooting games !!
Note: this is my first time attempting to draw/illustrate a human like figure.

Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
