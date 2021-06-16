Game Over | Character Design 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Whenever i play game this is "ME" .
Headshot !!! Bodyshot !! i am dead even before i can enjoy the game
well technically i am not good at shooting games !!
Note: this is my first time attempting to draw/illustrate a human like figure.