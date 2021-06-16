Crypto NFT marketplace

Trending designs to inspire you
Crypto bang is an NFT Marketplace that collects different NFT files. It has several main sections that have filters inside each one.
Clear UX was the main goal because it's important to navigate through all this information fast and easily.
Light UI with bright accents helps to highlight important information such as charts, action buttons, etc.