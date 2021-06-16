Atlantis by Valentyn Vasyanovych (Ukraine) | Movie Promo Site

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ABOUT: Atlantis is a Ukrainian dystopian post-apocalyptic film directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych. At the 76th Venice International Film Festival, the film won the award for Best Film in the Horizons section.
PLOT: A soldier suffering from PTSD befriends a young volunteer hoping to restore peaceful energy to a war-torn society.