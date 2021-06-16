Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sasha Mikhedov

Atlantis by Valentyn Vasyanovych (Ukraine) | Movie Promo Site

ABOUT: Atlantis is a Ukrainian dystopian post-apocalyptic film directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych. At the 76th Venice International Film Festival, the film won the award for Best Film in the Horizons section.

PLOT: A soldier suffering from PTSD befriends a young volunteer hoping to restore peaceful energy to a war-torn society.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
