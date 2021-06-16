SkyLab Responsive Design 2021

Hello People! 🤗

This is the website exploration which name is SkyLab (https://dribbble.com/shots/15476368-SkyLab-Full-Landing-page-2021) . Here is the responsive version.

.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome

.

Hope you will like this design.

---------------------------------------------------

📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com

.

Skype | Facebook | Behance