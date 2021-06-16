Matis Branding

Juliett Hotel Capital Branding WIP

Juliett Hotel Capital Branding WIP business money managment capital market finance investment branding minimal typography identity logotype wordmark logo
Working on Juliet Hotel Capital visual branding. JHC is a Capital management and investment company that Hering Family runs.

We have developed a logo that indicated progress in a simple yet timeless manner including right had side pointed arrow, which means moving forward and growing at all times.

What you think of these 2 concepts. Which version do you prefer more "Linear" OR "Stacked" leave your feedback in comments bellow!

