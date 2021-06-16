Juliett Hotel Capital Branding WIP

Trending designs to inspire you
Working on Juliet Hotel Capital visual branding. JHC is a Capital management and investment company that Hering Family runs.
We have developed a logo that indicated progress in a simple yet timeless manner including right had side pointed arrow, which means moving forward and growing at all times.
What you think of these 2 concepts. Which version do you prefer more "Linear" OR "Stacked" leave your feedback in comments bellow!