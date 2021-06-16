Samuel Mthembo

Finager- Finance and Spending Tracker - concept

dark expenses productivity finance ux ui mobile
I made this one while thinking about simple ways to manage my spending, sometimes I tend to spend a lot without realising it, so I made this app to monitor just how much i spend on stuff, following the money really. This app allows me to add in any amount and where it went so that I can analyse it later when I need to. Hope you love it :)

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
