Finager- Finance and Spending Tracker - concept

I made this one while thinking about simple ways to manage my spending, sometimes I tend to spend a lot without realising it, so I made this app to monitor just how much i spend on stuff, following the money really. This app allows me to add in any amount and where it went so that I can analyse it later when I need to. Hope you love it :)