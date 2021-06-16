Samuel Mthembo

Pomodoro App Concept

So I'm a VERY Big fan of the Pomodoro technique and one morning, after my coffee I just came up with this idea, a simple dark themed pomodoro app with color code capabilities to easily find and monitor tasks, at first this idea was for a desktop app but I ended up with this, Hope you like it

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
