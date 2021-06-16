[Mobile App] UI/UX Design for internal workspace booking service

Workspace Booking Tool addressed an idea to create an easy-to-use mobile application for reserving the meeting venues across Big4 Company offices. The task was to provide UX and UI design for this app.

The task was split into such parts:

- create an intuitive design to facilitate app navigation,

- keep the booking process simple and understandable,

- shorten the user flow making it possible to book a meeting room in several clicks,

- realize all the search filters within one widget,

- adhere to the style guide and preserve the image of the platform