Rate Parity - Logo Design

Rate Parity - Logo Design digital branding digital brand digital marketing digital modern app logo app platform logo hotel logo digital logo logotype design graphic design logo design logotype vector branding detail design creative design logo
👋 Hello world,

here is my logo design for Rate Parity ! 🥳

👾 Inspired by the first letters of the words "Rate Parity", combined with the idea of "shortcut" & "digital marketing", in fresh modern digital colors!

Rate Parity
is a fresh new platform offering hoteliers plenty of tools for their digital marketing and managing their hotel, such as price comparison tool which allows the hotel’s official website to increase direct bookings instead of OTA’S bookings, chatbot, cart abandonment e.t.c

❤️ Show some love if you like it!

Thank you! 🙏

