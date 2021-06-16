Rate Parity - Logo Design

👋 Hello world,

here is my logo design for Rate Parity ! 🥳

👾 Inspired by the first letters of the words "Rate Parity", combined with the idea of "shortcut" & "digital marketing", in fresh modern digital colors!

Rate Parity

is a fresh new platform offering hoteliers plenty of tools for their digital marketing and managing their hotel, such as price comparison tool which allows the hotel’s official website to increase direct bookings instead of OTA’S bookings, chatbot, cart abandonment e.t.c

❤️ Show some love if you like it!

Thank you! 🙏

