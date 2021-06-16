Apple Music Redesign

Day #16 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the sixteenth shot of the UI design challenge. Here, the task was to try and create a redesigned Apple Music using the glassmorphism concept. This here is the dark-mode version of the same.

