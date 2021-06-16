Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Troon Technologies

Proposed Shopella Logo

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
  • Save
Proposed Shopella Logo logo design creative clean icon branding illustration web graphic design
Proposed Shopella Logo logo design creative clean icon branding illustration web graphic design
Download color palette
  1. shopella-logo.webp
  2. shopella-logo-detail.webp

Hi Friends,

Need your feedback on this logo, trying to make 'S' from a shopping bag for SHOPELLA.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology

More by Troon Technologies

View profile
    • Like