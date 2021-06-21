Alliance Gamers

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
On the new website for esports organization Alliance, you find out divisions' members, what gear they use, what drinks prefer, and what trophies hold 🏆

Those guys are role models for thousands of players around the world. And good to know our design helps them to be closer to their fans.

More about this work read on our blog .

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
