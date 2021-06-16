Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shrey

Uber Application Driver Tracking Screen |

Shrey
Shrey
  • Save
Uber Application Driver Tracking Screen | app ui app design mobile app mobile application taxi applicaiton landing page figma ui design design ux challenge ui challenge uiux uidesign ui
Download color palette

In today's story we have designed an driver tracking screen. The process we have followed with the approach can be found in the video itself.

💻 www.ihatereading.in
📷 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlPc6zFd80A
🦜 https://twitter.com/treyvijay

Shrey
Shrey

More by Shrey

View profile
    • Like