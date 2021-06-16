Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI :: 004 – Calculator

Daily UI :: 004 – Calculator mortgage calculator 004 app ui dailyui
Daily UI Challenge #004

Mortgage calculator concept for the daily challenge. Went with yellow for approachability, clean aesthetic for functionality and ease of access.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
