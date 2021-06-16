Gert van Duinen

Flyvinci

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Flyvinci construction graphic symbol monogram custom logo design logo mark brand design branding design identity mark identity designer brandmark logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Flyvinci logo from the archives (2013).

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like