Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Mthembo

Mineto - Time & Task tracker

Samuel Mthembo
Samuel Mthembo
  • Save
Mineto - Time & Task tracker timer productivity flutter figma ux design ui mobile
Download color palette

This is an idea I had for an app I was planning to make, There are tonnes of task management apps out there and a lot of pomodoro apps in the market already but none of them quite fit my needs and since i'm a developer as well, I thought I'd make one just the way I like it hence this design, The idea is to have a VERY VERY simple app i can use to monitor how much time I spend on a task while also allowing me to use my favourite technique: Pomodoro. I wanted the app to be simple but need, to make the user WANT to use it instead of dreading the tonnes of, dare I say, useless information usually plastered on the front screen of most similar apps. I wanted this to be destruction free but still be powerful so there you go

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Samuel Mthembo
Samuel Mthembo

More by Samuel Mthembo

View profile
    • Like