Mineto - Time & Task tracker

This is an idea I had for an app I was planning to make, There are tonnes of task management apps out there and a lot of pomodoro apps in the market already but none of them quite fit my needs and since i'm a developer as well, I thought I'd make one just the way I like it hence this design, The idea is to have a VERY VERY simple app i can use to monitor how much time I spend on a task while also allowing me to use my favourite technique: Pomodoro. I wanted the app to be simple but need, to make the user WANT to use it instead of dreading the tonnes of, dare I say, useless information usually plastered on the front screen of most similar apps. I wanted this to be destruction free but still be powerful so there you go