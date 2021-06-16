Ana Lomidze ☾

Banking Web Design

Ana Lomidze ☾
Ana Lomidze ☾
  • Save
Banking Web Design
Download color palette

This is a bank web app for easier personal finance management that helps to keep track of one's earnings and spendings.

There's a user's dashboard of the app in the shot. The dashboard gives quick access to the transaction history, balance stats, selected currency rates, and transfer options.

Hope you like it.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Ana Lomidze ☾
Ana Lomidze ☾

More by Ana Lomidze ☾

View profile
    • Like