Daily UI - #057 - Video Player

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I updated the UFC Fightpass video player, adding in a new row of 'pro' controls under the main video player controls. It's based on a normal 1920 x 1980 video canvas, so best viewed in full screen.
Font is the UFC classic Klavika Bold Condensed.