Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jahidul Islam

Wistia Website Redesign Concept

Jahidul Islam
Jahidul Islam
  • Save
Wistia Website Redesign Concept logo vector illustration branding ui gradient design gradient color gradient fluids design
Download color palette

Hello. This is a redesign concept for Wistia. Hope you will like it. Thanks

Jahidul Islam
Jahidul Islam

More by Jahidul Islam

View profile
    • Like