The online taxi business industry is facing massive growth since its inception.
Online taxi booking platforms are playing a significant role in making our lives comfortable by providing services like instant booking, comfortable rides, easy ride tracking, convenient payment methods, and so on.
Similar to other popular taxi booking platforms like Lyft, it would be an ideal choice to start your own lucrative taxi booking platform.
So, if you are an entrepreneur looking to build an app like Lyft, then reach Appkodes.
Appkodes Cabso is a comprehensive and perfect
lyft clone solution that is built with amazing features like option for location tracking/ride fare estimate, option for viewing driver details, instant/schedule ride-booking option, etc.
Also, it has gainful revenue-generating factors like Google Ads and ride commission. So, allow your customers to enjoy a comfortable ride experience by launching an app like Lyft.