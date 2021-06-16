Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wayan Gandhi

Open Book Logo Concept

Wayan Gandhi
Wayan Gandhi
  • Save
Open Book Logo Concept monogram wayan gandhi logo design simple logo clever logo book logo open book logo open book open logo logo
Download color palette

Designed by Wayan Gandhi | Logo Designer | 2021
Open Book Logo Concept

Wayan Gandhi
Wayan Gandhi

More by Wayan Gandhi

View profile
    • Like