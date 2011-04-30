✖ Artur Hilger

Girl with a plasma gun

✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger
  • Save
Girl with a plasma gun illustration girl chick nude naked gun blood
Download color palette

It's a concept art from a game that never came to be.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger

More by ✖ Artur Hilger

View profile
    • Like