Fiifi Dzansi

Love is Forever

Love is Forever
Love is the strongest thread that holds the world together. It never fails and it lives forever. This illustration is part of a campaign to help pepeople share more love. I used the hands to explain how love holds on and never let go.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
