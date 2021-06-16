Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abandonned concept

Abandonned concept web design agency landing page illustration ui clean design bulma modern
Hi Dribbblers 👋,
Here's an abandonned concept I worked on a while ago. Hope you'll like it.

Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)

---------------------------------------------------

Have a custom project? Reach us on :
https://digisquad.io

CSS Ninja website :
https://cssninja.io

CSS Ninja on Envato :
cssninjaStudio

Follow CSS Ninja on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
