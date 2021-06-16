Shaun Heath

3D tincture Modelling for CBD Brand

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Hire Me
  • Save
3D tincture Modelling for CBD Brand graphic design green vector logo typography cannabis brand tincture bottle packaging design branding website dark ui design cbd
3D tincture Modelling for CBD Brand graphic design green vector logo typography cannabis brand tincture bottle packaging design branding website dark ui design cbd
3D tincture Modelling for CBD Brand graphic design green vector logo typography cannabis brand tincture bottle packaging design branding website dark ui design cbd
Download color palette
  1. Glo-bottle-second.png
  2. glo-bottle-v3.png
  3. glo-bottle-v2.jpg

Finally getting to grips with bring Blender into my workflow. Honestly it feels so much better to be able to design the physical thing rather than just using a random mock-up found on dribbble.

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shaun Heath

View profile
    • Like