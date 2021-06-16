Yelllowlion

Pauline sticker pack

Yelllowlion
Yelllowlion
  • Save
Pauline sticker pack project digital illustration digital cartoon portrait cartoon sticker design sticker pack sticker character design character art children illustration illustration
Download color palette

Sticker pack can be used in supine Apps as: What’sUp, Telegram, Instagram and other. Includes 15 emojis.
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121459447/Pauline-sticker-pack

Yelllowlion
Yelllowlion

More by Yelllowlion

View profile
    • Like