Scooter Dashboard speedometer

Hey guys! 👋,
I want to show you a new design of the app dashboard for viewing information and controlling a scooter. You can see the speed on the spee dometer, change the driving modes, see the main information such as temperature, charge, etc.
How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
❤️