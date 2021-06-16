Oleg Glushenko
Siberian.pro

Scooter Dashboard speedometer

Oleg Glushenko
Siberian.pro
Oleg Glushenko for Siberian.pro
Hire Us
  • Save
Scooter Dashboard speedometer engine dashboard speedometer electric ui ux design interface mobile app rent electric scooter scooter map navigation bike route service ios travel
Scooter Dashboard speedometer engine dashboard speedometer electric ui ux design interface mobile app rent electric scooter scooter map navigation bike route service ios travel
Download color palette
  1. 02.png
  2. 01.png

Hey guys! 👋,

I want to show you a new design of the app dashboard for viewing information and controlling a scooter. You can see the speed on the spee dometer, change the driving modes, see the main information such as temperature, charge, etc.

How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
❤️

Siberian.pro
Siberian.pro
Hire Us

More by Siberian.pro

View profile
    • Like