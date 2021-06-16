yaeiuk

illustration for Yandex Lavka

yaeiuk
yaeiuk
  • Save
illustration for Yandex Lavka graphic design illustration russia vector moscow design
Download color palette

Иллюстрация подготовленная ко второму дню рождению Яндекс Лавки. Каждая иллюстрация несёт за собой историю, курьёзный случай или достижение.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
yaeiuk
yaeiuk

More by yaeiuk

View profile
    • Like