Playing the piano was a big part of my life when I was younger, I had classes at a conservatory and everything. But life has its own way of pulling you to do other things, and so playing piano became less of a priority. I’m so glad platforms like Jellynote exist today to bring back the nostalgia of playing an instrument. I had so much joy doing this illustration piece for the piano instrument page of the new art direction.

To see the project case study go to my website

