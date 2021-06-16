Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Stained glass circle

Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
  • Save
Stained glass circle generative stained glass animation gif
Download color palette

Some late night Processing fun.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Makers of Snowflake, iStat Menus and Skala.

More by Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

View profile
    • Like