Dance Loop

Dance Loop loop dance cell animation character animation 2d
Dance Loop loop dance cell animation character animation 2d
My first cell animated character loop done is photoshop.

Thanks to the lovely Bee Grandinetti for the awesome class on Skillshare that lead to the creation of this lanky babe!

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
