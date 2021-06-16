Jonny Delap

Brand.it Logo purple trend name merch merchandise brand visual identity visual identity design logo branding
I'm working on a logo and name for a promotional merchandise brand. Unfortunately brand.it is already taken (obvs), so it's back to the drawing board somewhat, but I wanted to share this concept with you. The brand name should include 'brand' or 'branding' so all may not be lost.

Let's connect:
Twitter @JonnyDelap
www.JonnyDelap.com

Logo & Brand Identity Designer from the UK.

