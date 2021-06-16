Dp Design Co.

Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'.

Dp Design Co.
Dp Design Co.
Hire Me
  • Save
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'. series film production entertainment social media social media assets visual identity identity branding brand identity design creative cloud project 52 podcasts podcast logo
Download color palette
  1. Page 1.jpg
  2. Artboard 4.jpg
  3. Page 2 moodboard.jpg
  4. Artboard 3.jpg
  5. Artboard 5.jpg
  6. Artboard 7.jpg
  7. Artboard 6.jpg
  8. Artboard 8.jpg

Are you an 80's or 90's kid? If so, then there's a likely chance you may like the content from production studio startup, Project 52 Entertainment! When the company creators (Jeremy Blacksten & Bruce Slayden) approached me about designing all of their visual branding, it was a no-brainer, especially after learning their goals & seeingsomeoftheirconceptson paper. Set to launch in early 2021, this raunchy humored team will be providing big laughs & nostalgia, while covering topics such as pop-culture, music & film centered around the 80's & 90's. And yes...even UFOs! Keep an eye out for the 'Project 52 Podcast' scheduled to premier in 2021!

Dp Design Co.
Dp Design Co.
Branding & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Dp Design Co.

View profile
    • Like