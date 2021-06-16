Visual Identity Design for 'Project 52 Entertainment'.

Are you an 80's or 90's kid? If so, then there's a likely chance you may like the content from production studio startup, Project 52 Entertainment! When the company creators (Jeremy Blacksten & Bruce Slayden) approached me about designing all of their visual branding, it was a no-brainer, especially after learning their goals & seeingsomeoftheirconceptson paper. Set to launch in early 2021, this raunchy humored team will be providing big laughs & nostalgia, while covering topics such as pop-culture, music & film centered around the 80's & 90's. And yes...even UFOs! Keep an eye out for the 'Project 52 Podcast' scheduled to premier in 2021!