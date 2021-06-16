Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Poh

Logo Design for Fyre

Logo Design for Fyre fire graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
A logo concept for Fyre, with a fire motif incorporated into the name.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
