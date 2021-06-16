Tele2 Awkward Stories campaign

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I was asked to come up with a concept for #Tele2 to connect them to a younger audience and up their sales. This campaign focuses on making connections with strangers by sharing awkward stories through huge life-sized phones that are strategically placed in crowded areas. People that stand in front of these phones, can quickly connect with someone else doing to the same thing on the other side of the country. Two complete strangers, sharing some funny, awkward stories and creating some positive vibes and laughter. These stories are gathered on a website for people to visit when they need a laugh:-) This concept is especially relevant because we're almost post-covid, post-pandemic and post-negativity. It's time for some positivity!!
