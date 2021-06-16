Atharva Sakharkar

Interspace travel booking app

Atharva Sakharkar
Atharva Sakharkar
  • Save
Interspace travel booking app space travel app space app eccomerce typography minimal ui design
Interspace travel booking app space travel app space app eccomerce typography minimal ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble post space app.png
  2. Dribbble post space app.png

App concept I created for a design challenge on Instagram. It was a great experience as it allowed me explore a lot of new UI design layouts.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Atharva Sakharkar
Atharva Sakharkar

More by Atharva Sakharkar

View profile
    • Like