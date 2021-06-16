Bohdan Petrushko

Design for cnc machine. Cutting board

Design for cnc machine. Cutting board design for cnc f15 woodinlay eagle military cuttingboard cnc design engraving vector
My design of Eagle Driver for fight pilot of F15
Process you can watch here
https://youtu.be/3-CQD45w4iM
carpenter @broinwood

