Slack MacOS icon

Icons are so much fun! 🎉

For this Slack Mac-OS icon I wanted to create this 'glassy' effect on the icon itself and have a distinct separation between the icon and the 'monolithic' background tile.

Consistently angled gradients in borders on both the icon and the tile give a subtle feeling of 'light' coming in from the top left corner.

Have a nice day! 👋

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
