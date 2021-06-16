'Shokh Jawaani' Playlist Cover

Arfa Khan

The project required a design for a playlist cover which the Behenchara Mag wanted to publish and use for their spotify playlist, 'Shokh Jawaani'. The cover is an illustration showcasing the ethos of the playlist, one consisting of contemporary, up-and-coming female artists in the South Asian music industry, prescribing to the idea of female empowerment through uplifting each other's voices.

