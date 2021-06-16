Marta Gocel

Automotive Social App

Marta Gocel
Marta Gocel
  • Save
Automotive Social App car mobile app white figma clean
Download color palette

Hi there 👋,

Here's my new project🥳🥳🥳 The platform for automotive enthusiasts to share knowledge, experience and inspire each other.

Co-designed with Olaf and Gosia
---
I'm available for new projects!
---
Don't forget to Press "L" if you like it 💕

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Marta Gocel
Marta Gocel

More by Marta Gocel

View profile
    • Like