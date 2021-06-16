Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Restaurant - Scan QR code Introduction

Restaurant - Scan QR code Introduction pagination introduction qrcode scan restaurant illustration ux ui app
The shots show an introduction screen of a iOS mobile App.

Do you like it?
Please give me feedback about your thoughts :)

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
