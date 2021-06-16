Giada Lagorio

Children's Illustration

Giada Lagorio
Giada Lagorio
  • Save
Children's Illustration art hobbies ui colours illustration
Download color palette

I wanted to design something special for my son's 3rd birthday. Guess what are his hobbies?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Giada Lagorio
Giada Lagorio

More by Giada Lagorio

View profile
    • Like