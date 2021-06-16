Conceptzilla

Financial Assistant App Concept

Financial Assistant App Concept mobile app budgeting money management money app management app financial planning mobile banking finance app finance analytics credit card finances online bank bank card app design app interface design ui ux concept
Finesse is an app that stores all your bank cards in one place, transfers money between the accounts, and allows for simple and visual expenditure analytics.
We've used a bright color palette to distance the concept from the industry standards and tap into a fun experience and lower the resistance against 'another new app'.

