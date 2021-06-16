Good for Sale
Illiyin Studio

Queezy - Quiz App UI Kit

Illiyin Studio
Illiyin Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Queezy - Quiz App UI Kit user interface quiz app mobile mobile app ui design games app games learning education school trivia quiz illustration ios design minimal ux ui app

Queezy - Quiz App UI Kit

Price
$35
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Queezy - Quiz App UI Kit
Download color palette

Queezy - Quiz App UI Kit

Price
$35
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Queezy - Quiz App UI Kit

We are eager to present to you Queezy. Queezy will help you in designing your Quiz, Trivia, Game, and Education products or services. Came with unique style and niche, you can easily edit and customize all elements with design component which can speed up your design process.

Suitable for :
- Quiz App
- Education App
- School App
- Course App
- Trivia App
- And many more

This set will be very useful for Designers, Developers, Startups and Design Agencies to speed up the design process.

You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.

We are available for Quiz, Education & Mobile game related project.  

---

We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com

Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :

BehanceInstagramFacebook

Illiyin Studio
Illiyin Studio
Product Design & Development Team for Startups.
Hire Us

More by Illiyin Studio

View profile
    • Like