Queezy - Quiz App UI Kit

We are eager to present to you Queezy. Queezy will help you in designing your Quiz, Trivia, Game, and Education products or services. Came with unique style and niche, you can easily edit and customize all elements with design component which can speed up your design process.
Suitable for :
- Quiz App
- Education App
- School App
- Course App
- Trivia App
- And many more
This set will be very useful for Designers, Developers, Startups and Design Agencies to speed up the design process.
You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.
We are available for Quiz, Education & Mobile game related project.
We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.
Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com
