Roberth Coman

6. Welcome Screen • DAU Cinema • Concept

Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman
  • Save
6. Welcome Screen • DAU Cinema • Concept sleek clean cinema film movie streamin video black dark welcome welcome screen ux web design web ui design
Download color palette

This screen is an idea of what a member of DD sees after he is logged in. The whole screen is a two dimensional field full of videos and portraits.

Different areas of the screen represent different aspects of the Institute. By navigating to any of the predefined areas the user is being immersed into that specific type of content.

Creating a shadow profile of each user based on it’s first interaction with the platform can help creating a personalized experience for each consumer.

Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman

More by Roberth Coman

View profile
    • Like