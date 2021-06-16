6. Welcome Screen • DAU Cinema • Concept

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This screen is an idea of what a member of DD sees after he is logged in. The whole screen is a two dimensional field full of videos and portraits.
Different areas of the screen represent different aspects of the Institute. By navigating to any of the predefined areas the user is being immersed into that specific type of content.
Creating a shadow profile of each user based on it’s first interaction with the platform can help creating a personalized experience for each consumer.