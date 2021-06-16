Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Settings | DailyUI007

Settings | DailyUI007 prototyping typography ui app design
Hey!!!
These are some screens related to settings.
Prototyping shot - useprofile>> settings>> appmode>> nightmode....⬛
Hope you like it.✌
Design - Figma
#DailyUI

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
