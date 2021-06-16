Alexey Senchenko

Two tones №1

At the beginning of June, the main school exam is held in Russia. Many students study from morning to night, well, and someone studies for pleasure, hoping for good luck :) May you always have harmony between hard work and pleasant rest!

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
