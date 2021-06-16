i-Digital inner page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
i-Digital develops and implements solutions for brand communication with consumers via mobile channels. It has been operating since 2006 and is in the TOP-5 of the largest Russian SMS aggregators. Objectives: 1. To develop an unusual image site which would be noticeably different from the competitors and in line with the new brand book. 2. To make it technically possible for an ordinary user to construct pages from various blocks developed in the design.
Project presentation
https://www.behance.net/gallery/112110365/i-Digital