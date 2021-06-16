Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barira Inam

Dashboard Mockup

Barira Inam
Barira Inam
  • Save
Dashboard Mockup website design ui ux mockup design adobe xd design
Download color palette

Admin Dashboard Sample Mockup Design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Barira Inam
Barira Inam

More by Barira Inam

View profile
    • Like