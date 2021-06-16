Amrita Gurbuxani

SEO company website landing page.

Amrita Gurbuxani
Amrita Gurbuxani
  • Save
SEO company website landing page. ux ui website landing page design branding
Download color palette

Dummy designed by 13 year old me in figma. Please share any free design tools with me as I am new and completely self taught. Suggestions are appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Amrita Gurbuxani
Amrita Gurbuxani

More by Amrita Gurbuxani

View profile
    • Like